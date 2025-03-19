Mohamed Hadid, a Palestinian American business tycoon who has a personal connection to Gaza, having been born in Nazareth in 1948 and becoming a refugee due to the Israeli occupation, has lashed out at Arab and Muslim countries after Israel unleashed a new wave of terror on Palestinians in Gaza, breaking the truce and killing hundreds in the ongoing strikes.

It "breaks my heart what's going on. Use your Influence. You have an amazing influence all over Europe, all over America, all over the Arab world, all over the Islamic world. Where are you to help these Palestinians who are dying on a daily basis?" Hadid asked in a video on Wednesday.

"How can you allow yourself and your family to allow this and be comfortable with it?"

The truce in effect from January 19 and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan had provided moments of joy as Palestinian families held communal sunset meals ending each day's fast without the fear of bombardment.

But Israel unilaterally destroyed the chances of peace early on Tuesday by reneging on the ceasefire deal and bombing besieged Palestinians in their sleep.

The indiscriminate bombardment on tents of displaced people and already bombed homes left more than 400 Palestinians dead, hundreds wounded and resumed Israel's genocidal war — now in its 530th day.

Israel has since October 2023 killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, wounded another 115,000 and uprooted millions of Palestinians, who now face expulsion from Gaza, part of the dangerous plan cited by US and Israel in recent months.

"You cannot eat dinner without, without knowing that these people are dying, suffering. Hungry. Living in shelters. On what grounds? How dare you?" Hadid asked.

"How dare you, all of you, all the Muslim communities around the world, the Islamic communities around in the Arab world? Where are you? How can you not talk to anybody?"