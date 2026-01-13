The BBC intends to ask a US federal court in Florida to dismiss a $10-billion lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump against the British broadcaster, according to newly-filed court documents.

Trump launched the lawsuit last year over a BBC documentary that edited his 2021 speech ahead of the US Capitol riot.

The programme spliced together two separate sections of Trump's speech on January 6 2021, in a way that made it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol.

The US leader is seeking "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each of two counts against the BBC, for alleged defamation and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

But in papers filed in federal court in Miami on Monday, lawyers for the British broadcaster said they will "move to dismiss the complaint" due to the court lacking "personal jurisdiction".

They will argue Trump "will not be able to prove" that the documentary, which aired before the 2024 election but not in the United States, "caused him any cognizable injury".

‘Fabricated’ documentary

The court papers alleged he had claimed to suffer "only vague ‘harm to his professional and occupational interests'" and that the American president could not "ultimately prove actual damages".