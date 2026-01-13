WORLD
3 min read
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Court filings show the BBC plans to challenge Trump’s lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds and dispute claims of election-related damage.
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
The BBC has denied the claims of legal defamation and unfair trade practices, though the broadcaster's chairman last year sent Trump an apology. / AP
January 13, 2026

The BBC intends to ask a US federal court in Florida to dismiss a $10-billion lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump against the British broadcaster, according to newly-filed court documents.

Trump launched the lawsuit last year over a BBC documentary that edited his 2021 speech ahead of the US Capitol riot.

The programme spliced together two separate sections of Trump's speech on January 6 2021, in a way that made it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol.

The US leader is seeking "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each of two counts against the BBC, for alleged defamation and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

But in papers filed in federal court in Miami on Monday, lawyers for the British broadcaster said they will "move to dismiss the complaint" due to the court lacking "personal jurisdiction".

They will argue Trump "will not be able to prove" that the documentary, which aired before the 2024 election but not in the United States, "caused him any cognizable injury".

RelatedTRT World - Trump sues BBC over January 6 speech editing

‘Fabricated’ documentary

The court papers alleged he had claimed to suffer "only vague ‘harm to his professional and occupational interests'" and that the American president could not "ultimately prove actual damages".

RECOMMENDED

"He won reelection on November 5, 2024, after the documentary aired. He carried Florida by a commanding 13-point margin, improving over his 2020 and 2016 performances," the papers added.

Trump's lawsuit says the edited speech in the documentary was "fabricated" and accused the BBC of "a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence" the 2024 election "to President Trump's detriment".

It is the latest in a string of legal actions Trump has taken against media companies in recent years, several of which have led to multi-million-dollar settlements.

The BBC has denied the claims of legal defamation and unfair trade practices, though the broadcaster's chairman, Samir Shah, last year sent Trump a letter of apology.

Shah also told a UK parliamentary committee in November that the BBC should have acted sooner to acknowledge its mistake after the error was disclosed in a memo, which was leaked to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The furore around the documentary led BBC director general, Tim Davie, and the organisation's top news executive, Deborah Turness, to resign.

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

RelatedTRT World - Trump sues BBC over January 6 speech editing

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025