Mudik: Millions of Indonesians travel in annual Eid al Fitr exodus
Transport ministry of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country predicts that up to 123 million people will travel for the end of Ramadan holidays, which is the first since Covid-19 restrictions were removed at the end of 2022.
UN adds militant chief Masood Azhar to 'global terror' list
UN blacklists leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, based and proscribed in Pakistan, on its list of global terrorists as China lifts objections. India hails decision, but Pakistan says listing approved after Kashmir dispute was de-linked from the group.
Beijing calls for de-escalation as Modi plans huddle on soldier deaths
An official Communist Party newspaper said clashes occurred because India misjudged the Chinese army’s strength and willingness to respond. Indo-China border flare-ups follow New Delhi's unilateral action in disputed Kashmir in August 2019.
Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown
While Mickey Mouse joined Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees.