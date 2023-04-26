Asia

Afghan Taliban kills Daesh 'mastermind' of Kabul airport attack

The unnamed terrorist spearheaded the August 2021 bombing at the Kabul airport that left about 170 Afghans and 13 US troops dead, US officials confirm.

US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for first time in 40 years

The agreement seeks to allay South Korean fears over the North's aggressive nuclear weapons programme and to ward off the country from restarting its own nuclear programme.

US, Philippine conclude largest-ever joint military drills

Deadly explosions rock counter-terrorism office in northwestern Pakistan

Azerbaijan establishes border checkpoint on key route to Armenia

Top election official in Myanmar assassinated by guerrillas

Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh surrenders to police after month-long hunt

Japanese football star 'King Kazu' makes historic debut in Portugal at 56

'Unacceptable': South Korean president's remarks on Taiwan anger China

EU's Borrell urges European navies to patrol Taiwan Strait

Azerbaijani troops wounded by mines laid by Armenian forces in Karabakh

Several killed as rare tornado rips through villages near Myanmar capital

Ailing elephant which evoked a wave of public sympathy dies in Karachi zoo

Tokyo readies SM-3 interceptors in case N Korea satellite falls on Japan

Philippines, China commit to working on resolving protracted sea dispute

Death toll soars following massive landslide in Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Australia eases visa rules for Kiwis to get citizenship

China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies - US report

Report by US Department of Homeland Security intelligence, obtained by The Associated Press, says China held off informing the WHO that the coronavirus “was a contagion” for much of January so it coul...

3 yıl önce
India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers

"Such a move should be backed by a dedicated law that provides strong data protection cover and is under the oversight of an independent body," said Udbhav Tiwari, public policy adviser for internet c...

3 yıl önce
