Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snow to the Sea of Japan coast since late January, with some areas seeing more than twice the usual volume.
South Korean army Cobra helicopter crash during drill kills two
Military grounds AH-1S fleet and launches investigation after deadly training accident near the North Korean border
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Lai, a British citizen born in mainland China, found guilty on all three counts, including "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and conspiracy to publish seditious materials.
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Malaysia ranks sixth in worldwide semiconductor exports, while the sector contributes around 25 percent of gross domestic product, according to Malaysian government figures
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
The explosion ripped through a so-called "rat-hole mine" on Thursday in the East Jaintia Hills district.
Australia warns protesters against disrupting Israeli President Herzog's Sydney visit
Herzog's Sunday visit sparks controversy, with human rights lawyers and activists calling for his arrest over Gaza genocide.
