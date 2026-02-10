ASIA PACIFIC
Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snow to the Sea of Japan coast since late January, with some areas seeing more than twice the usual volume.
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
The Maldives commences legal proceedings to recover the maritime area lost following a ruling by an international tribunal.
Murat Sofuoglu
Inside Xi’s purge of China’s top generals and the battle for control
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
South Korean army Cobra helicopter crash during drill kills two
Military grounds AH-1S fleet and launches investigation after deadly training accident near the North Korean border
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Lai, a British citizen born in mainland China, found guilty on all three counts, including "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and conspiracy to publish seditious materials.
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Malaysia ranks sixth in worldwide semiconductor exports, while the sector contributes around 25 percent of gross domestic product, according to Malaysian government figures
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
The explosion ripped through a so-called "rat-hole mine" on Thursday in the East Jaintia Hills district.
Australia warns protesters against disrupting Israeli President Herzog's Sydney visit
Herzog's Sunday visit sparks controversy, with human rights lawyers and activists calling for his arrest over Gaza genocide.
