Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill over a dozen

At least 14 people have been killed in separate attacks across Pakistan, police and local media reported.

In the two incidents taking place in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kurram district on Thursday, gunmen killed seven people, including five teachers.

The attack appeared to be in retaliation for another attack shortly before in which another teacher was shot dead, official said.

The shooting occurred at a high school in the remote town of Parachinar, nestled on the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Students at the school were taking annual exams when the shooting took place.

