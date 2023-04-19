Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has discussed bilateral ties, as well as co-operation in various fields, with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who arrived in the capital Baku a day before.

“Appreciating Azerbaijan-Israel relations, the head of state stated that there are good political relations between our countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev assessed the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel as an indicator of the high level of our relations and emphasised that these relations are based on friendship, mutual trust, respect and support,” a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency read on Wednesday.

The statement said Aliyev noted the work of the joint government commission of the two countries in the expanding agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel, saying he hoped the commission will contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

Aliyev also said his country’s economy is in the process of a “successfully implemented” modernisation, and that the exchange of experience in the field of technology, including green energy, smart city and smart village concepts, is important between the two countries, according to the statement.

The statement further said Aliyev informed Cohen of the conditions created in the Alat Free Economic Zone, noting that he said there are “good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate here and come up with new projects.”

“The importance of SOCAR's (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) participation in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in Israel was also emphasised,” it added.

