Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged that Beijing expressed concerns about energy activities by the Malaysian state firm Petronas in the South China Sea, even though Kuala Lumpur believes the projects are in its territory.

Anwar's remarks come after he opened the door for negotiations with China earlier this week, in a sign of mounting pressure on Malaysia's energy operations in waters that Beijing claims as its own.

Anwar recently visited China and held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, through which at least $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan — the self-ruled island, and Vietnam have some overlapping claims.

Petronas operates oil and gas fields within Malaysia's 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and has in recent years had several encounters with Chinese vessels.

China was worried that "Petronas has carried out a major activity at an area that is also claimed by China," Anwar said on Tuesday, responding to a parliamentary question about his discussions on the South China Sea during his visit to China last week.

"I stressed... that Malaysia sees the area as Malaysian territory therefore Petronas will continue its exploration activities there," Anwar said, without specifying an offshore project or a location.

But Malaysia is open for negotiations "if China feels this is their right", Anwar said, adding the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc feels that overlapping claims should be resolved by negotiations.

