Blinken says Azerbaijan, Armenia made 'tangible progress' in peace talks

"The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days, and they've made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement," Blinken told reporters on Thursday.

"I hope that they see, and I believe that they do, as I do, that, there is an agreement within sight, within reach and achieving that agreement would be, I think, not only historic, but would be profoundly in the interests of the people of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and would have very positive effects, even beyond their two countries."