China has announced it was launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

The People's Liberation Army's [PLA] Eastern Theatre Command said on Saturday that "United Sharp Sword" would run April 8 to 10 for "combat preparedness".

Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, said "United Sharp Sword" would involve police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, "to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan".

"These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external forces and against their provocative activities."

Taiwan immediately said it has detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships around the island.

China has "used President Tsai's visit and transits in the United States as an excuse to conduct military exercises, which has seriously undermined peace, stability and security in the region," the Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

