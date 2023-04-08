China has launched military drills around Taiwan, in what it called a "stern warning" to the self-ruled island's government following a meeting between Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen and the US House speaker.

Dubbed "United Sharp Sword", the three-day operation started on Saturday and will run until Monday, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

It will take place in "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east", said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The exercise will also include live-fire drills on Monday off the coast of China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, the local maritime authority said in a statement.

The drills come after Taiwan's Tsai angered Beijing by meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

"These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external forces and against their provocative activities," the PLA's Shi said.

"The operations are necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

