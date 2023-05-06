China, Pakistan 'ready' to help in Afghanistan's reconstruction

Amir Khan Muttaqi is barred by international sanctions from leaving Afghanistan but was granted an exemption for a trip to Islamabad for Saturday's talks.

Officials said the one-day gathering was focused on how best to help Afghanistan improve security and enhance economic stability.

"Our message consistently to the Afghan authorities has been 'help us help you'," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told media.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said both Beijing and Islamabad were "ready to actively support Afghanistan with its economic reconstruction".

"We hope that the Taliban will embrace inclusive governance and moderate policies and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours," he told reporters.