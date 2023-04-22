The death toll from a massive landslide earlier this week that buried a fleet of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan into Afghanistan has risen to eight, according to officials.

Tuesday's pre-dawn landslide hit the Torkham border post, the busiest trade and transit point between the two countries, as more than 100 trucks were waiting to cross.

"So far we have recovered seven dead bodies," Pakistani rescue services spokesperson Bilal Faizi said on Saturday, adding that "an operation is ongoing to recover an eighth body" from the debris.

A total of 20 trucks were buried in the accident in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with rescue services initially reporting two deaths.

The brunt of the slide hit around 120 metres (130 yards) from the main border crossing, causing fires as drivers were cooking meals on gas hobs ahead of daylight fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.