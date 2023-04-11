Dozens of people in coup-hit Myanmar's central region have been killed in air strikes, according to local media reports.

The death toll from the early Tuesday morning strike on the remote Kantbalu township in Sagaing region is unclear.

The Sagaing region - near the second-largest city Mandalay - has put up some of the fiercest resistance to the military's rule, with intense fighting raging for months.

At least 50 fatalities and dozens wounded were reported by several local and international news outlets.

Graphic video circulating on social media purportedly of the attack show bodies scattered among the ruins of homes. "We are going to rescue you if we hear you screaming," one person could be heard saying in the video. "Please scream!"

A rescuer - connected to an anti-coup People's Defence Force group - told AFP news agency that women and children were among the dead.

After recovering bodies and transporting victims for medical treatment, he estimated the death toll could be up to 100.

Before military aircraft strafed Pazi Gyi village, scores of locals had gathered to mark the opening of a local defence force office.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow body dominated by former lawmakers from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, condemned the strike as a "heinous act".

"We... share the great pain felt by the families affected by this tragedy," the NUG said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, said agencies were trying to verify the reports.

