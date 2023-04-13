A severe tropical cyclone lashed the northwest Australian coast with strengthening winds and increasing rain as authorities warned the population to prepare for destructive gusts of up to 275 kph (170 mph).

Cyclones are common along the sparsely populated Pilbara coast and fatalities are rare, but authorities fear that Cyclone Ilsa’s extraordinary wind speeds could take some in its path by surprise.

Ilsa reached Category 4 intensity on Thursday over the Indian Ocean and is expected to be the first storm on that scale to cross the Pilbara coast of Western Australia state in a decade, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

Forecasters predict the storm could bring gusts of up to 270 kilometres per hour (167 miles), making it one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the state in a decade.

The cyclone was expected to make landfall on Thursday evening or Friday morning, landing somewhere between the coastal towns of Broome and Port Hedland - about 17 hours' drive north of Perth.

It is forecast to then move inland, with weather warnings in place for a vast but sparsely-populated expanse stretching some 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the coast into the desert Outback.

