Tense calm has prevailed after two days of religious violence in four Indian states that began during Hindu festivities, in which at least two people were killed, according to local media.

Saturday's shaky calm came after scores of people were arrested following clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Thursday and Friday during the Hindu festival of Ram Navmi which commemorates the birth of the Hindu deity Rama.

Deaths were reported in West Bengal and Maharashtra states, and several injuries were reported in other states.

The majority of these incidents occurred while Hindu groups were marching through Muslim-majority areas accompanied by DJ music, shouting provocative slogans, brandishing weapons and massing in front of mosques.

In Howrah city in the eastern state of West Bengal, violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups on Thursday night, as the Ram Navami procession passed through Muslim minority community areas.

Several vehicles were set on fire and shops were attacked, resulting in numerous injuries during the sporadic clashes between the two groups that lasted until Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee blamed the Hindu far-right and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] for orchestrating the communal agitation and targeting one "minority community" [Muslims] with the support of "goons," India Today reported.

"They are the enemies of the people of the country," she was quoted as saying by the news daily.

She claimed that "they [the attackers] were hired by the BJP and were carrying guns and petrol bombs. They first attacked people from the minority communities."

However, Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, accused the police of being a "silent spectator."

