Climate ministers from the Group of Seven countries are set to agree that ammonia could be used to cut emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants, but only under certain conditions - offering a cautious endorsement of G7 host Japan's climate plans.

The latest draft statement for the meeting of G7 ministers on April 15-16 in Sapporo, Japan, said: "Some countries are exploring the use of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives in the power sector to work towards zero-emission thermal power generation."

The draft, seen by Reuters, said this strategy must comply with numerous conditions.

It must be aligned with reaching a largely decarbonised power sector by 2035, comply with limiting global warming to 1.5C, and avoid emissions of nitrous oxide and other pollutants, the draft said.

