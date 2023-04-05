Re-writing history

One of the sentences in a 2020/21 edition of the book, removed in the new edition, was that Gandhi "was convinced that any attempt to make India into a country only for Hindus would destroy India".

Another removed sentence was that "his steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji," the text read, using an honorific for Gandhi.

The Indian Express daily first reported the changes on Wednesday.

The Indian Hindu nationalist government has also removed some of the chapters on Muslim Mughal emperors, who ruled the subcontinent between the 16th and 19th centuries, from the history books of schoolchildren.

The move drew criticism from various academicians and politicians.

A politician from the Communist Party of India, Sitaram Yechury, said on Twitter, "communal rewriting of history intensifies. NCERT revises Class XII history book removing chapters on the Mughal empire. The lands of India have always been the churning crucible of civilisational advances through cultural confluences."

Countering biases

The Congress party, which ruled the country for decades before being defeated in the last two general elections by Modi's party, called the changes an attempt to rewrite history.

"You can change the truth in books but you cannot change the history of the country," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video statement on Twitter.

Lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he also objected to NCERT trying to "whitewash" the past.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, said there was no attempt to erase history but to counter biases.

"It is not rewriting history. The Congress and some historians had a biased approach on some issues... academicians felt there was a need to upgrade (the text)".

An RSS spokesperson declined to comment, while the Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.