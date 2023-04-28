Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told his Chinese counterpart that military deployments on their Himalayan frontier were undermining relations and called for disengagement to preserve "peace and tranquillity".

The Indian defence minister stated New Delhi's position "categorically", a statement from his ministry said late Thursday.

"He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," it added.

Singh held talks with his Chinese opposite number General Li Shangfu ahead of a meeting of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which India is chairing this year.