India, Russia agree to further solidify defence ties

What happens to Russian oil in India?

India has refused to blame Russia for the invasion in Ukraine publicly and has increased its trade with Moscow to a record high, driven largely by the import of Russian oil.



India is the world's third-largest crude consumer after the United States and China, and imports 85 percent of its needs.

Previously its main suppliers were in the Middle East. Now, Russia is number one.

In March, India imported from Russia 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd), 40 percent of its total oil imports, according to the International Energy Agency, up from around 70,000 bpd and just one percent of inflows before the war.



India has been snapping up c from Russia, refining it and selling it, becoming a key supplier to Europe as it reshapes global fuel flows.

India has 23 oil refineries refining 249 million tonnes of oil a year, making it the world's fourth-biggest refiner.

Much of the refined product goes to Indian consumers.

But thanks to a surplus India has emerged as a major supplier of petrol and diesel –— some of it refined from Russian crude — to Europe and elsewhere.

India's petroleum product exports to the European Union rose 20.4 percent year on year between April and January to 11.6 million tonnes, according to local media, adding that Indian refiners were enjoying "robust margins".

Despite sanctions on Moscow, this does not fall foul of European Union rules because the refined products are not deemed to have come from Russia.