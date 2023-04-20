Five Indian army soldiers have been killed when rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed a military vehicle in India-administered Kashmir, according to the military.

Militants attacked the army vehicle with gunfire in the southern Rajouri sector on Thursday near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, a military statement said.

Five personnel of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for "counter-terrorist operations" in this area "unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," the military said.

"Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment," it added.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident. Though the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit says that operations are underway to locate the "perpetrators" and further details are being ascertained.

According to the statement, the “unidentified terrorists” took “advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area."

“The vehicle caught fire due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.”

