An Indian court has acquitted 69 Hindus, including a former minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of the murder of 11 Muslims during communal riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002.

A total of 86 Hindus were accused of killings in the Naroda Gam district of Ahmedabad, 17 of whom died during trial. All the rest of the accused were freed on bail on Thursday.

“We have been saying from the first day that they were framed," defence lawyer Chetan Shah, who represented 82 of the accused, said. "Some of the accused were not present at the scene on the day of the incident."

Shamshad Pathan, who represented the victims, said they would challenge the court's decision in a higher court.

“Justice has eluded the victims once again. We will study the grounds on which the court has acquitted the accused persons," Pathan said.

The killings occurred in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims, setting off one of independent India's worst outbreaks of religious bloodshed.

