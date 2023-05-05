India's decision to end Kashmir special status hurt talks: Pakistan FM

"The onus is on India to create a conducive environment for talks," Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional bloc in the Indian state of Goa on Friday.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by the two who have fought two of their three wars over control of the region.

The special status given to the Indian side was revoked in 2019 when the Indian government split it into two federally controlled territories. Pakistan calls the moves illegal.



