Marcos: Philippines won't be 'staging post' for military action

"We will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post for any kind of military action."

Marcos's visit comes after the United States called on China to stop "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the contested South China Sea following a near-collision with a Philippine coast guard vessel.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Saturday, adding that any attack on Philippine armed forces would trigger a US response. Manila and Washington are bound by a 1951 mutual defence pact.

The April 23 incident was "a near-crash and that... can cause casualties on both sides," Marcos said on the flight, according to a statement by the Philippine presidential palace.

"That's exactly what we want to avoid."