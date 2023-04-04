A devastating fire gutted thousands of shops in a big market in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka early, according to eyewitnesses and fire officials.

The fire started in the early morning at Bangabazar Market which is famous for clothes and readymade garments early on Tuesday, likely sparing people from potential danger.

Firefighters and army personnel were working to douse the massive fire that raged through a shopping complex with 3,000 shops.

There were no casualties reported so far in the fire but army personnel had been called in to help after flames spread rapidly in the cramped, crowded area of Bangabazar, home to the country's famed cloth markets.

Fire service official Rashid Bin Khalid told Reuters news agency that 50 fire units were working to douse the fire, the cause of which was not known immediately.

READ MORE: Deadly explosion kills over a dozen people in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka