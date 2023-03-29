Myanmar’s military junta has taken another major step in its ongoing campaign to cripple its political opponents, dissolving dozens of opposition parties including that of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to meet a registration deadline ahead of elections.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, or NLD, was one of 40 parties ordered dissolved in an official announcement by the election commission published on Wednesday in the state-controlled press.

The NLD – governed Myanmar with overwhelming majorities in Parliament from 2015 to 2021 before being overthrown by the military – had already announced that it would not register, denouncing the promised polls as a sham.

Kyaw Htwe, a member of the NLD’s Central Working Committee, said on Tuesday night that the party’s existence does not depend on what the military decides, and it “will exist as long as the people support it.”

“The party will continue to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted by the people.” Kyaw Htwe said.

The party, and other critics, say the still-unscheduled polls will be neither free nor fair in a military-ruled country that has shut free media and arrested most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s party.

The new polls had been expected by the end of July, according to the army’s own plans. But in February, the military announced a six-month extension of its state of emergency, delaying the possible legal date for holding an election.

It said security could not be assured. The military does not control large swaths of the country, where it faces widespread armed resistance to its rule.

