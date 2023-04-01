Pakistani police have arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.

Police said on Saturday that the eight arrests include the factory manager, who did not tell local authorities about the Ramadan almsgiving.

Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

Police say they issued and publicised an order saying that any person or organisation planning to distribute food or other things must inform authorities in advance.

“Factory management did not open the inside gate of the factory and, due to the narrow street, the people at the tail of the line pushed elderly women and children,” Superintendent of Police Investigations Dr. Hafeez Bugti told the media during a visit to the site.

“As a result, pressure in Karachi eased enormously, and women and children became the victims of the stampede,” Bugti said.

