Pakistan's top diplomat 'happy' on rare India visit

"I am very happy that today I have arrived here leading the delegation of Pakistan," he told reporters.

Bhutto Zardari gave no indication whether he would hold one-on-one talks with his opposite number in India, but said he hoped the SCO meeting would be "very successful".

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he tweeted before arriving in Goa.

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," said Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.