Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting to be held on May 4 and 5 in the southwestern Indian state of Goa, according to his spokesman.

The visit will be the first by a Pakistani foreign minister to the neighbouring South Asian country since 2011, when then-top diplomat Hina Rabbani Khar, now Zardari's deputy, visited India.

During a weekly briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the foreign minister is attending the SCO meeting at the invitation of its current chair, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," she said.

Zardari had attended the CFM's last meeting in July last year in Tashkent, Tajikistan's capital.

