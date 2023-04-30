Philippines' Marcos aims to strengthen relationship with US during visit

The senior US administration official said it was impossible to underestimate the strategic importance of the Philippines, although the relationship was more than just about security.

The official said that as part of moves to boost commercial ties, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would a lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines.

While Marcos was seeking good relations with both China and the United States, Manila was increasingly concerned about "provocative" diplomacy by Beijing and seeking stronger ties with allies, he said.

"We're seeking not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support for the Philippines as they try to make their way in a complex Western Pacific," the official said. "Their geographic position is critical," he added.