Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has lodged an appeal against his conviction for defamation, hoping to overturn a judgement that resulted in his expulsion from parliament a year before a general election is due.

The court accepted his petition and it posted it for hearing on April 13.

Gandhi arrived in a Gujarat court on Monday to appeal his criminal conviction for mocking the prime minister's surname that saw him expelled from Parliament, dealing a huge blow to his Congress Party ahead of general elections next year.

The case against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India's first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, were widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assaults against democracy and free speech by a ruling government seeking to crush dissent. The speed of his removal from Parliament shocked political circles in India.

Gandhi flew from the capital, New Delhi, to Surat, a city in India's Gujarat state, today to appear in a local court where the opposition leader is expected to seek a suspension or temporary stay of his conviction, his lawyers told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

A man who shares the prime minister’s surname, which is common in his home state of Gujarat, accused Gandhi of defamation over a 2019 speech in which he asked, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” Gandhi then referred to three well-known, and unrelated Modis, in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister.

The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis Gandhi invoked in his speech.

