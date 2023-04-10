More than 50 people have been arrested in India's eastern state of Jharkhand after communal clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims.

Prabhat Kumar, a senior police officer in the area, confirmed the arrests to reporters on Monday.

“Police force and surveillance teams with drones have been deployed in sensitive areas and situation is under control,” Kumar told ANI news service.

The district authorities have temporarily suspended internet and banned the assembly of more than five people in Jamshedpur area in a bid to quell further unrest.

On Sunday, communal violence erupted in the area over the alleged desecration of a saffron flag, which is used for Hindu festivals.

