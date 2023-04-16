Armed separatists have ambushed a group of Indonesian soldiers searching for a kidnapped New Zealand pilot in the Papua region, killing at least one, according to the army.

"The condition of the other soldiers who are spread in several locations is still unknown," Indonesian military spokesman Julius Widjojono told a press conference Sunday.

Widjojono said that they were having communication difficulties due to bad weather but also will intensify the operation to rescue Mehrtens as they have identified the pilot's location.

The military spokesmen said the group was scouring the remote, hilly Nduga district on Saturday when gunmen opened fire, leaving at least one soldier dead.

The soldiers were part of a group deployed to search for Phillip Mark Mehrtens, a pilot for the Indonesian airline Susi Air who was kidnapped by the separatists at Nduga airport in February.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the military wing of Papua's main separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said they had killed nine soldiers.

Demand to recognise independence

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) abducted the New Zealand pilot in February.

The separatists had previously demanded that Indonesia recognise Papuan independence in return for the pilot's release, as well as a meeting with President Joko Widodo facilitated by the international community.

Flying is the only way to reach the mountainous areas in Papua, where separatist attacks have risen in recent years.

A former Dutch colony, Papua declared itself independent in 1961, but neighbouring Indonesia took control two years later, promising an independence referendum.

The subsequent vote in favour of staying part of Indonesia was considered a sham by the separatists.

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has been going on for decades in the remote and resource-rich Papua region, with the conflict intensifying significantly in recent years, analysts say.

READ MORE: "Deadly earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea"