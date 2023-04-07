At least eight people have been killed during a gunfight between two tribal insurgent groups at a remote town in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong hills, police said.

Local police chief Tariqul Islam told AFP two rival armed groups clashed on Thursday night and officers recovered the dead bodies of eight tribal people on Friday morning.

"They were killed in a gun battle," Islam told AFP, adding that around 60 people had fled their homes in Khamtangpara village where the attack took place.

The skirmish took place near Ronwagnchhari, a town shut to tourists since October when security forces launched a crackdown against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a newly emerged rebel group.

The operation has displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India.

