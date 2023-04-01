Attackers from across the border with Iran have killed four Pakistani soldiers in southwestern Balochistan province, the army said.

The soldiers were part of a routine border patrol operating along the Pakistan-Iran border on Saturday when the armed men struck in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the military said in a statement.

"A group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along Pakistan-Iran Border," the army said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The army said necessary contact was being established with Iranian officials for “effective action against terrorists” to prevent such incidents in the future.

It identified the casualties as Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan and Abdur Rasheed.