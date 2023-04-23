A member of the guerrilla group said in a text message on Sunday that Sai Kyaw Thu was assassinated “for being the deputy director-general of the illegal election commission of the military council, which disrespected the votes of the people in the 2020 general election and abused the people unjustly and also for being the one who falsely prosecuted President Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi as an accessory of the military council."