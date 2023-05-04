Two shooting incidents kill several people in northwestern Pakistan
Both incidents took place in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel say.
At least seven people have been killed in separate gun-related incidents in northwestern Pakistan, police and local media reported.
Both incidents occurred on Thursday.
The first shooting took place at Shalozan Road and the second at Teri Mengal School in Kurram district's remote town of Parachinar of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local newspaper Dawn reported.
The shooting at the school took place when students were taking their annual exams.
Update: District police officer in Kurram says six people, including four teachers, were killed inside a school in Parachinar over an old land dispute between two groups. Another man, belonging to a rival group, was killed in his own car in the area, he adds. https://t.co/Aronegq99N— Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) May 4, 2023
The motive behind the killings remained unclear, according to local police who said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.
Parachinar is the only Shia-majority town in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and has often been the target of terrorist attacks.
School shootings are rare in Pakistan. Over 140 people, mostly students, were killed in a gun-and-bomb attack at an army school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in December 2016.
