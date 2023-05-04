Two shooting incidents kill several people in northwestern Pakistan

At least seven people have been killed in separate gun-related incidents in northwestern Pakistan, police and local media reported.

Both incidents occurred on Thursday.

The first shooting took place at Shalozan Road and the second at Teri Mengal School in Kurram district's remote town of Parachinar of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local newspaper Dawn reported.

The shooting at the school took place when students were taking their annual exams.