China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has lodged a complaint with the South Korean ambassador over "erroneous" remarks by the South Korean president about Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters news agency, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force, and he opposed such a change.

"The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue," Yoon said.

Yoon's remarks are "totally unacceptable," Sun said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Sunday.

"The South Korean leader made no mention of the One China principle, but equated the Taiwan issue with the Korean Peninsula issue," Sun said.

