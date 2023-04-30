US aircraft carrier USS George Washington set to return to Japan in 2024

The USS George Washington was first deployed to Japan in 2008-2015 -- the first deployment of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to a Japanese port.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that it has informed Yokosuka Mayor Kamiji Katsuaki about the reshuffle of the US aircraft carriers.

Kamiji said in a statement that "the continued presence of the US Navy is important for Japan's peace and regional stability."

The city of Yokosuka is located in Kanagawa Prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo.

US aircraft carriers in the region take part in joint exercises organised in co-operation with Japan's Self-Defence Forces and the South Korean army.