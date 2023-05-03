US defence contractors pledge deeper cooperation with Taiwan

A delegation of United States defence contractors and a former senior leader of the US Marine Corps have pledged the beginning of deeper cooperation with Taiwan.

Speaking at a public forum in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday, retired Lieutenant General Steven Rudder said the US wants to be part of the defence capabilities of Taiwan and improve the supply chain resilience of the island.

“For the Asia-Pacific, I would offer there’s not another more important area in the world to maintain peace,” Rudder said at the Taiwan-US Defence Industry Forum, an event co-hosted by a trade group from the US and another from Taiwan.

“So (when) you hear ‘a free and open Indo-Pacific,’ this is a small part of ensuring that shared vision remains intact.”

He emphasised how critical the island's position is for security, and said: "We want to be part of the self-defence capabilities of Taiwan."

“I’ll say it very simply: The endgame is joint interoperability,” Rudder said.