Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have urged UN member states to repatriate North Koreans working overseas, claiming they continue to evade sanctions abroad to finance Pyongyang's unlawful weapons programme.

North Korea was also engaged in "malicious cyber activities" that supported its military expansion, representatives of the three countries said in a joint statement.

The nuclear-armed country has long made a fortune from the army of citizens it sends abroad to work, mostly in neighbouring China and Russia, but also in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Under a UN resolution unanimously approved in 2017, member states had until December 2019 to send back all North Koreans working in their countries.

But on Friday, Washington, Tokyo and Seoul said North Korea's overseas workers were continuing to help fund Pyongyang's increasingly aggressive provocations, following a trilateral meeting in the South Korean capital.

Cyber security concerns

The three states also expressed deep concern over North Korea's "malicious" cyber activities to support its weapons programmes, in comments released in the joint statement.

Crypto currency funds stolen by North Korean hackers have been a key source for financing the sanctions-stricken country's weapons programmes, officials and experts in the US and its allies say.

"Overseas DPRK IT workers continue using forged identities and nationalities to evade UNSC sanctions and earn income abroad that funds the DPRK's unlawful weapon of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," the envoys said in a joint statement, using North Korea's official name.

