US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for first time in 40 years

The agreement seeks to allay South Korean fears over the North's aggressive nuclear weapons programme and to ward off the country from restarting its own nuclear programme, which it gave up nearly 50 years ago when it signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The US and South Korea also would coordinate more deeply on nuclear response strategy in the event of the North attacking the South — but operational control of such weapons would remain in US control, and no nuclear weapons are being deployed onto South Korean shores.