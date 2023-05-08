Uzbekistan declares early presidential poll after updating constitution

The bill added 27 new articles to Uzbekistan's previous 128-article constitution and increased the number of constitutional norms from 275 to 434.

It reduced the number of Senate members from 100 to 65 and transferred some of the president's duties and powers to parliament.

Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for citizens, including those accused of crimes.

Mirziyoyev insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Turkic Central Asian country of 35 million people.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​