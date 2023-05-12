World Share

Daily News Brief

*) Israeli strikes on Gaza enter fourth day Israel's air strikes on Gaza have entered the fourth day with at least 30 Palestinians killed. Officials in Gaza said several civilians, including children, women, and elderly were killed in the air strikes, while Islamic Jihad confirmed it has lost five military leaders. Meanwhile, Israeli police reported that rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed one person in a central Israeli city and injured at least two others. Three others sustained shrapnel injuries elsewhere in Israel. *) Pakistan orders release of Imran Khan Pakistan's Supreme Court has declared the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan "invalid" after his detention sparked violent protests across the country. In response to a petition by Khan’s political party challenging the arrest, the Supreme Court said the process would be backtracked. Khan was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges and remanded in custody in a culmination of months of political crisis. *) US Republicans pass bill restricting asylum United States House Republicans have passed a bill to enhance the US-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. Passed by a six vote difference, the legislation is a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden's policies and has virtually no chance of becoming law. Biden has already promised he would veto the bill, which includes aggressive measures decried by Democrats as “cruel” and “anti-immigrant". *) Mpox no longer a global health emergency The World Health Organization has announced that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency, almost a year after the disease began spreading globally. WHO’s decision was prompted by falling case numbers worldwide, but the disease remains a threat, particularly in areas of Africa where it has long been present. The declaration came just a week after the UN agency also said that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. *) Maiden's Tower reopens to visitors Istanbul's iconic Maiden's Tower has reopened its doors to visitors with a special light and laser show after a two-year restoration. Perched on a small island approximately 200 metres from the Uskudar coast, the Maiden's Tower offers a unique 360-degree view of Istanbul. The landmark, with its rich history and numerous legends that add to its fame, will continue to serve as a memorial museum for visitors from near and far.