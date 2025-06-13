POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rare Earth Power Struggle
BizTech
Rare Earth Power Struggle
The US leads in defence innovation but it relies heavily on its foe China for rare earth minerals, which powers it all. This dependency is reshaping foreign policy and global power dynamics in the years to come.
June 13, 2025
