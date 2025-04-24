POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Norman Finkelstein speaks about his early upbringing and his pro-Palestinian solidarity work
00:00
00:0000:00
War on Gaza
Norman Finkelstein speaks about his early upbringing and his pro-Palestinian solidarity work
Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work.
April 24, 2025

Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work, including his “forensic scholarship” of Israeli criminality and the related abuse of Holocaust memory.

Towards the end of the discussion, Finkelstein offers important though difficult advice to those who embrace “the values of truth and justice,” which, as he alludes, are ideals that do not come with any significant personal "reward".

More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 9 February
Why Türkiye’s plan to build Somalia spaceport marks a new milestone
Why Western mental health practice fails in Palestine | The HUMAN Line
Why Iran’s latest protests feel different?
Guardians of Istanbul: The four sacred watchers of the Strait
Why are teens turning to AI for therapy?
2025: The year AI changed the world
What happened in 2025?
The law says no - why do forced marriages still exist?
When codes rule the world