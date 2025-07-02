In conversation with Ashish Prashar

Political strategist and human rights activist Ashish Prashar discusses why it is necessary for Israel, along with other Western powers, to achieve a settlement with Hamas while genuinely honouring Palestinian self-determination.
July 2, 2025
Senior Producer/Presenter: Paul Salvatori Copy Editor: Bilqis Turner & Shameel Nizar Editor: Berat Uzun, Burak Bayram
