Daily News Brief | 9 February

President Trump says China's Xi Jinping will visit the US later this year as the world’s two largest economies look to reset strained ties. And, New York City moves to curb federal immigration enforcement actions on city property... listen for more.

President Trump says China's Jinping will visit the US later this year as the world’s two largest economies look to reset strained ties. And, New York City moves to curb federal immigration enforcement actions on city property... listen for more.