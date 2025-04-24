POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dr Mads Gilbert on Israel’s “systematic strategy” to destroy Palestinians
Dr Mads Gilbert on Israel’s “systematic strategy” to destroy Palestinians
Norwegian physician and professor emeritus opens up about his decades-long experience working in the occupied Palestinian territories and how the current situation, in terms of Israeli brutality against Palestinians, is unlike any he has experienced.
April 24, 2025

Norwegian physician and professor emeritus Mads Gilbert opens up about his decades-long experience working in the occupied Palestinian territories and how the current situation is, in terms of Israeli brutality against Palestinians, unlike any other he’s witnessed in an exclusive interview with TRT World Digital. He also reflects on his activist side, inviting viewers to consider our shared humanity and what is required on the part of the international community, however challenging, to end Israel’s genocidal assault against Gaza.

