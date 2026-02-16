POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
20 questions we should be asking about AI
Technology & Innovation
20 questions we should be asking about AI
AI safety researcher, Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, answers questions about what the future of artificial intelligence means for us.
11 hours ago

Does AI genuinely understand us, or is it just mimicking human behaviour? What's the true worst case scenario for an uncontrollable AI?

Dr. Yampolskiy explains how AI is changing from a simple tool into systems that can act more on their own. He argues that safety measures are dangerously behind technological progress and that superintelligence may arrive much sooner than expected.

Host: Semih Ekim

Producers: Semih Ekim, Ezgi Toper

Executive Producer: Nasra Omar Bwana

Craft Editor: Khalid Selim

