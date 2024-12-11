POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Tale of Two Palestines
00:00
00:0000:00
War on Gaza
The Tale of Two Palestines
We speak to people from the peaceful American village of Palestine in Illinois, which shares a name with the historical Palestine in the Middle East. Despite the shared name, the differences between the two places are striking.
December 11, 2024
More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 26 January
Why Türkiye’s plan to build Somalia spaceport marks a new milestone
Why Western mental health practice fails in Palestine | The HUMAN Line
Why Iran’s latest protests feel different?
Guardians of Istanbul: The four sacred watchers of the Strait
Why are teens turning to AI for therapy?
2025: The year AI changed the world
What happened in 2025?
The law says no - why do forced marriages still exist?
When codes rule the world